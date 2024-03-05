Karnataka aims to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2032, says industries minister

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday said Karnataka aims to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2032 by clocking a growth rate of 18%.

He was addressing delegates from over 30 countries at the 54th Global Business Forum, held for the first time in Karnataka. The event was jointly organised by the World Trade Centres’ Association and World Trade Centre, Bengaluru.

Held on the theme ‘EPIC: Empowering Progress through Innovation and Collaboration’, the forum was inaugurated by DCM DK Shivakumar.

“Together with the private sector, the government has been supporting manufacturers with various land and infrastructure interventions for setting up plug-and-play industrial parks and clusters on several thousands of acres of industrial land in the Beyond Bengaluru region. Modernising supply chains by connecting developed and proposed clusters to ports, rail and air would also give the sector a significant boost,” Patil said.