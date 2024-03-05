Karnataka High Court junks hubby’s fake salary cuts to avoid allowance

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has said that artificial arrangements made by a man to show more deductions in his salary with an intention to pay a lesser amount of maintenance to his wife cannot be the factor for courts to award a lesser quantum of maintenance.

The court noted that if artificial deductions are considered for awarding maintenance, then in every petition filed under Section 125 of CrPC, there would be a tendency by the husband to show lesser take-home salary to mislead the courts to negate giving maintenance or to give a lesser amount of maintenance.

It is proved that the wife and daughter have become poor because of the husband, who works as a manager with the State Bank of India (SBI) and receives a lucrative salary. Considering these facts and circumstances, it is proved that the husband is financially capable of taking care of his wife and daughter, said Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar while dismissing a petition filed by the husband.