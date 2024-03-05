Bengaluru prison radicalisation case: NIA raids underway in multiple locations across 7 states

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 17 places across seven states in the Bengaluru prison radicalization case on Tuesday.

The searches follow the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case last weekend in Bengaluru in which around 10 people were injured, one of them suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and is in the ICU.

The Central agency in December last year had raided multiple locations across Bengaluru in a case relating to radicalization of some prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and life convict – T Nazeer - who was arrested for his involvement in the 2008 serial blasts in the city and is currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central prison.

The NIA had subsequently raided 19 locations across four states including 11 locations in Karnataka in connection with the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) network case and reportedly busted a “highly radicalised jihadi

network.

In Karnataka, the Central counter-terrorism agency had raided locations in Bengaluru and Ballari district. Besides Karnataka, the NIA had conducted raids at four locations in Jharkhand, three in Maharashtra, and one in Delhi.