Siddaramaiah will continue as Karnataka CM for full 5 years, says son Yathindra

He said there is no need to give importance to such speculation. Yathindra also confidently added that his father will continue as the chief minister even after LS polls. He said that the people want a stable government and the Congress is committed to provide that in the state.

Taking serious note about alleged comments made by the Opposition parties on the guarantees, he claimed that the CM introduced the guarantees for the downtrodden, poor and the common man, the benefits of which have been reaching across the political spectrum.

Lauding the state budget, the former MLA said the government also earmarked over Rs 50,000 crore for development. Stressing the importance of religion in people’s lives, Yathindra said it will be dangerous if it is mixed with politics.