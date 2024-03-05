Told PWD minister to allot Rs 4K-crore works to small contractors: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has instructed Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi to allot works worth Rs 4,000 crore without a package to small contractors.

Speaking after inaugurating a convention of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association here, the CM responded positively to all the demands put forward by the contractors, including cancellation of the package scheme and payment of dues.

Siddaramaiah said he will retire from politics if it is proved that anyone had given him any bribe during his first tenure as CM from 2013-2018 and during his second term as CM. He said irrespective of the central government’s non-cooperation, the state government will pay the contractors’ dues in a phased manner.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called upon the contractors to stay away from politics and politicians. “Keep away from politicians irrespective of which party is in power. I am aware that some politicians are harassing contractors. We will be in power for the next nine years and we will address all your concerns,” he said.