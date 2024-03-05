Told PWD minister to allot Rs 4K-crore works to small contractors: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has instructed Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi to allot works worth Rs 4,000 crore without a package to small contractors.
Speaking after inaugurating a convention of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association here, the CM responded positively to all the demands put forward by the contractors, including cancellation of the package scheme and payment of dues.
Siddaramaiah said he will retire from politics if it is proved that anyone had given him any bribe during his first tenure as CM from 2013-2018 and during his second term as CM. He said irrespective of the central government’s non-cooperation, the state government will pay the contractors’ dues in a phased manner.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called upon the contractors to stay away from politics and politicians. “Keep away from politicians irrespective of which party is in power. I am aware that some politicians are harassing contractors. We will be in power for the next nine years and we will address all your concerns,” he said.
The DCM said it is not possible to run a government without contractors. “The previous government burdened you without proper planning. Last year, the budget for irrigation projects was Rs 16,000 crore, but the BJP government approved projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. How will the government pay contractors if it overshoots the budget? We are trying to resolve these issues,” Shivakumar said.
He said large contractors are taking big projects on the package system and are sub-contracting to smaller contractors on a piecemeal basis. This mafia was started by the officials, he said. Shivakumar said the contractors’ association has put forth several demands, including the abolition of the package system, release of funds and eradication of corruption. The government will look into the demands.
“The LS elections are likely to be announced in two to three days. We will look into your demands after that. Let us all try to resolve your issues together,” he added.ww