Bullet Train project sends farming families into a tizzy in Karnataka

The personnel involved with the project are visiting the villages and collecting Aadhaar cards of farmers, who are likely to be affected. The project team is also informing the villagers that a railway line could pass through their lands. After the DPR is prepared, the preliminary notification will be issued for the acquisition of lands, sources said.

“We have seen about three proposed alignments marked in and around our villages. But we are now worried as it is said that the line marked on our land is the one that is being finalised for the project. We will get a compensation for the land, but what can we do if our main livelihood of agriculture is gone,” said a resident of Kudluru village in Channapatna taluk. He pointed out that hundreds of acres of farmlands, on which coconut, mulberry, banana, paddy, ragi, mango, etc. are grown will be lost to farmers.

Another resident said there is a silver lining among people in the district because the groundwater table has recharged because of a lake-filling project and villagers are involved in agriculture, horticulture and dairy. Those who have large parcels of land will not be affected by families who have more than a piece of land may not be worried if some parcels of their land is gone for the project but those who have only a piece of land will be severely affected, he added.

Villages likely to be affected

Talakuppe, KG Bheemanahalli, Belakempanahalli, Bananduru, Badadi, Kenchanakuppe, Kallugopanahalli, Kempanahalli, Mayagondanahalli, Kethohalli, Basavanapura, Kotthipura, Shidlakallu, Acchalu, Acchalu state forest, Vibhuthikere, Bommanahalli, Brahmanipura, Thagachagere, Thimmasandra, Sunnaghatta, Honganuru, Kudluru, Hottiganahosahalli, Chakkere, Kuranagere, Chakkaluru and Kukkuru.

Work done do far

Desktop study work and further preliminary route development have been completed in January 2023

Stakeholder discussion; other activities (Environment Impact Assessment Report, etc.) have been completed and alignment has been finalized in May 2023

Light Detection and Ranging survey and alignment design and balance activities are under way