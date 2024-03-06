Govt not embarrassed by slogan incident: Karnataka Home Minister

The three men were arrested on Monday, and Parameshwara said they were waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. The government does not take a private agency’s report into consideration, he added. “There is no question of sparing anyone. The accused were presented before judicial custody. Inquiry is going one and based on the probe, action will be taken,” he added.

The minister said BJP leaders are giving different statements every day. “We cannot arrest anyone without proof. Opposition party members are asking us to reveal the report. We have arrested the accused, what is there to hide now?” he said. “Only if the CM, Deputy CM, minister concerned or department officials give information, it is official.”

NIA will probe, so will CCB On the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case investigation, Parameshwara said since the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act comes under the Central government, such cases are taken up by the NIA or CBI. “Therefore NIA has taken up a suo motu case. CCB police will continue its probe. We shall share information with NIA,” he said. CCB police has also conducted a probe of jail inmates. “The purpose of these agencies is to reach the root cause and arrest the accused,” he added.