Karnataka announces 10-Day disruption in electricity bill services for software upgrade

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state energy department on Tuesday issued a public announcement that online and offline electricity bills payment services in all five Electricity Supply Corporations Limited (Escoms) will be disrupted for 10 days, as the software is being upgraded.

Services pertaining to new connections, name change, tariff change etc will also be affected from March 10-19, 2024, due to upgradation of the new IT system in all urban areas across the state coming under the Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (RAPDRP) towns.

All areas coming under the five Escoms -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburgi and Hubballi-Dharwad -- will be affected. Energy department officials, in an official release said that during this time, there will be no power cuts or disconnection of installations due to non-payment of electricity bills.