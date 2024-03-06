Karnataka: BJP worker held for ‘pro-Pakistan’ cry in 2022

MYSURU/BENGALURU: Amid the arrest of three individuals for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha, a BJP worker’s arrest in Mandya has stirred controversy. Ravi, a BJP worker from Danayakanapura, has been apprehended by Mandya West police for purportedly raising a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during a protest two years ago.

The arrest follows a complaint filed by Congress worker Kumar, who accused Ravi of making a pro-Pakistan statement in December 2022.

However, BJP workers in Mandya contend that Ravi mistakenly uttered ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, instead of the intended slogan ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ during the protest. This discrepancy has sparked debate over the legitimacy of the allegations against Ravi.

The incident dates back to December 18, 2022, when Ravi participated in a demonstration at Sanjay Circle in Mandya. The protest was organised in response to derogatory remarks made by the then Pakistan foreign minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.