Karnataka emerging a hub of terrorists, says BJP national president

“The politics of caste-combination, politics of regional combination, politics of appeasement, and politics of taking support from all but ruling for only one section of the society—this was the political culture in the country for long,’’ he said. He said the Congress never represented the whole society but only a particular caste and section.

Earlier, addressing a booth-level BJP workers meeting in Chikkodi, Nadda said the State Government which came to power by announcing guarantees is not giving anything free but giving terrorism and anti-national activities free of cost.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is from Karnataka where pro-Pakistan slogans were raised recently in the Vidhana Soudha, is silent on the issue. Unfortunately, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is busy with his Bharat Jodo Yatra but what the Congress is doing is nothing but Bharat Thodo?” he said.