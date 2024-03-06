Karnataka emerging a hub of terrorists, says BJP national president

BELAGAVI/CHIKKODI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday hit out at the Karnataka government stating that the state is emerging as a hub for terrorists ever since Congress assumed power last May. He addressed a meeting of party workers in Chikkodi and later a meeting of intellectuals in Belagavi on Tuesday.
Nadda said there has been an increase in terror activities in Karnataka since the Congress formed its government in the state. At the meeting of intellectuals, he said he felt sad about the pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the supporters of a Congress MLC in the Vidhana Soudha.
“It is unfortunate that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are silent about it. Are the Congressmen showing soft-corner to Pakistan by keeping mum?’’ he asked. Nadda said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was keen to withdraw cases filed against PFI and an incident of bomb blast took place in a cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. The State Government has failed to ensure peace in the state, he said.
Praising the governance of PM Narendra Modi, Nadda said so far it was being said in the country that things would continue the same and nothing would change irrespective of who was there in power. And that was the political discourse for a long time, he added.
“The politics of caste-combination, politics of regional combination, politics of appeasement, and politics of taking support from all but ruling for only one section of the society—this was the political culture in the country for long,’’ he said. He said the Congress never represented the whole society but only a particular caste and section.
Earlier, addressing a booth-level BJP workers meeting in Chikkodi, Nadda said the State Government which came to power by announcing guarantees is not giving anything free but giving terrorism and anti-national activities free of cost.
“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is from Karnataka where pro-Pakistan slogans were raised recently in the Vidhana Soudha, is silent on the issue. Unfortunately, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is busy with his Bharat Jodo Yatra but what the Congress is doing is nothing but Bharat Thodo?” he said.