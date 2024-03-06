Karnataka govt releases textbook revision report for 2024-25

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Textbook Society on Tuesday released a report on changes made to textbooks for classes 1-10 for the year 2024-25. The notification came late in the evening without the officials making a big announcement.

The textbook revision committee formed by the government was led by Manjunath Hegde, a retired professor of history, who made several changes in the syllabus following the National Curriculum Framework-2005. At the onset, more emphasis has been given to Kannada literature with a focus on cultural leaders from the state and works by Jnanpith awardees have also been included for classes 8-10.

The notification highlighted that the revision was carried out keeping in mind only the educational interests of the students without changing the basic framework of the revised textbooks. All the requests made by various organisations, individuals and government departments regarding inclusion and omission have been reviewed and appropriate suggestions were considered, it stated.