Karnataka High Court stays handover of Jayalalithaa’s valuables to Tamil Nadu govt

“All the properties were acquired by illegal means and accordingly, ordered to be confiscated. Therefore, the properties shall go to the government and not in favour of the petitioners,” the special court had observed.

Against this order, J Deepa approached the high court. After hearing the petition, Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the interim order on Tuesday, staying the special court’s order dated July 12, 2023, rejecting her petition, and also the process of handing over valuables to the TN government, scheduled to be held on March 6 and 7, till the next date of hearing on March 26.

Special Public Prosecutor Kiran Javali stated that Deepa had contended before the high court that Jayalalitha was not convicted since she died before the apex court confirmed the sentence imposed by the special court, and hence the properties, including the valuables, have to be handed over to them.

On February 19, the special court authorised the principal secretary of the Home department and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vigilance, to complete the formalities in compliance with the court order and take the valuables back to TN.

The court had also instructed them to bring six trunks to take the valuables safely, and asked the two authorised officials to come with a photographer and videographer to record the process.

The Special Court convicted Jayalalithaa and others in 2014, and the order was set aside by the Karnataka HC in 2015. It was set aside by the Supreme Court in 2017, abating Jayalalithaa as she had passed away by then.