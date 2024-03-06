Karnataka High Court stays handover of Jayalalithaa’s valuables to Tamil Nadu govt

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the special court’s order to hand over valuables, including gold and diamond jewels belonging to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, to the Tamil Nadu government, a day before the process was to be held.
On February 19, the special court fixed the date to return the valuables, gold and diamond jewellery seized in connection with the case and directed the Tamil Nadu government to depute authorised officers on March 6 and 7 to take over the valuables, which were seized in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Jayalalithaa.
J Deepak and J Deepa, the children of late J Jayakumar's brother, had filed a petition before the special court, seeking direction to release Jayalalithaa’s properties in their favour. The special court on July 12, 2023, rejected the petition, noting that the petitioners have not made out any grounds for allowing their petition, and to release the properties in their favour. It also said it is not possible to hold that they are entitled to get properties seized, attached and confiscated in the case.
“All the properties were acquired by illegal means and accordingly, ordered to be confiscated. Therefore, the properties shall go to the government and not in favour of the petitioners,” the special court had observed.
Against this order, J Deepa approached the high court. After hearing the petition, Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the interim order on Tuesday, staying the special court’s order dated July 12, 2023, rejecting her petition, and also the process of handing over valuables to the TN government, scheduled to be held on March 6 and 7, till the next date of hearing on March 26.
Special Public Prosecutor Kiran Javali stated that Deepa had contended before the high court that Jayalalitha was not convicted since she died before the apex court confirmed the sentence imposed by the special court, and hence the properties, including the valuables, have to be handed over to them.
On February 19, the special court authorised the principal secretary of the Home department and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vigilance, to complete the formalities in compliance with the court order and take the valuables back to TN.
The court had also instructed them to bring six trunks to take the valuables safely, and asked the two authorised officials to come with a photographer and videographer to record the process.
The Special Court convicted Jayalalithaa and others in 2014, and the order was set aside by the Karnataka HC in 2015. It was set aside by the Supreme Court in 2017, abating Jayalalithaa as she had passed away by then.