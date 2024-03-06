More they trouble me, the more I will grow politically: Karnataka DyCM

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court quashing the proceedings against him in the 2018 money laundering case comes as a big relief for Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and the ruling Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“It is a very happy day in this difficult life. I am very happy that the court has given me relief. I have received information that the Supreme Court has given me relief in the ED case. I would like to thank the judges for upholding justice. I would like to thank all my friends, family, leaders, and people for staying by my side during this difficult time,” Shivakumar said, responding to the SC verdict in the case.

The Congress leader said he was confident of getting relief from the court. “I was very confident from day one, even when I was going to jail. I knew I had not done anything wrong. I am confident now, and in the future also, I will be confident,” he said, and added that they may file an appeal, which he is ready to fight.