NASA and ISRO set to launch NISAR Satellite, aiming to revolutionize Earth observation

BENGALURU: When you see a piece of technology being produced and realise that this is going to go to space, it is mind-boggling, said Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator (AA), NASA Science Mission Directorate (SMD). She was speaking about the jointly developed satellite by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-- NISAR (NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) which according to sources is expected to be launched at the end of March or early April.

Fox will soon be visiting the ISRO facility to take a closer look at the satellite and meet the team to understand more about how the dual frequency band will measure the Earth’s changing ecosystem.

The NASA administrator was speaking a the ‘Space Talk with NASA Women Scientists’ organised by the US Consulate General Chennai and Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women Autonomous (mLAC) in the city. “This is a very clever technique using the L band and S band, and I am very excited about this flagship event which will measure the changes in our planet’s surface just about at a centimeter’s scale.”

She added that the partnership with ISRO is very beneficial as the agency uses complementary science and has real-world applications of the data produced.