Nasscom urges Karnataka govt to review uniform cab fares

BENGALURU: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has urged the State government to review the newly notified cab fares in Karnataka. On February 3, the Karnataka government, through a notification, revised cab fares in the state, doing away with the concept of surge pricing and fixing minimum fare applicable for 4 km.

Nasscom, in its blog post, said it has written a letter to the state government, raising its concerns. “Earlier, a range of per-km fare was in place. This allowed app-based taxi aggregators to deploy dynamic pricing, with guardrails, ie, within the permitted range of fares. With the latest notification, this is no longer possible because of the mandatory flat fares,” Nasscom said in the post dated February 29, and insisted that dynamic pricing be restored.