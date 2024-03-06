'Pro-Pakistan' slogan in Karnataka Assembly: Main accused well-known chilli merchant, close to Naseer Hussain

HAVERI: For the last few months, Haveri district has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After two moral policing incidents recently, the district is in the news again as the main accused arrested in the Pakistan zindabad sloganeering case at Vidhana Soudha belongs to a small village in Byadgi taluk.

Mohammad Shafi Nashipudi is a well-known chilli merchant and a close aide of newly elected Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain. On February 27, after Hussain’s victory as MP at Vidhana Soudha, “Pakistan Zindabad’’ slogans were heard, after which the police had registered a case against unknown persons in the crowd.

The police said that after the incident, Nashipudi returned to Bydagi the same night. A police team was sent to his residence and he was asked not to leave the house. Two days into the investigation, the police visited his residence and took his voice samples. A day later, the FSL of Bengaluru declared that the three accused were heard shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.