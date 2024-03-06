Take steps to combat water crisis before it worsens: Karnataka CM tells babus

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed officials to take steps to ease the water crisis across the state, before the situation gets out of control.
Addressing reporters here after holding a video conference with deputy commissioners, CEOs of ZPs and other officials, the CM said the situation started deteriorating in February. Without rain, the state is expected to see above-normal temperatures in the coming days.
Siddaramaiah said the government has released Rs 631.13 crore crop loss compensation to over 33 lakh farmers. Details regarding this are available at all Raitha Samparka Kendras. He said arrangements have been made to supply water from borewells to 20 towns in eight districts. The officials have been directed to monitor the situation in the affected villages. In all, 7,408 villages have been identified as problematic areas.
“We have signed water purchase agreements with 7,340 private borewell owners,” he added.
On fodder, the CM said the state faced no shortage so far. A cattle shelter will be opened in Chitradurga in anticipation of fodder shortage.
“We have already invited tenders for fodder procurement,” he added.
On the water level in the state’s reservoirs, CM said it has depleted in Tungabhadra. People, especially farmers, of the region may face a problem because of this.
“Although monsoon is expected to arrive on time, we will leave nothing to chance,” he said. On MGNREGA, the CM said the state has completed the man-days fixed by the Centre.
“The Centre has to release Rs 730 crore for MGNREGA works completed in the state. Also, the state is supposed to get works worth Rs 1,400 crore,” he added.
On drinking water shortage in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said of the 11,000 borewells, 6,000 are not functioning.
Meanwhile, DCM DK Shivakumar said the government would ensure adequate water supply to Bengaluru at any cost. He said they had initiated the Mekedatu project with the very intention of securing water supply to the city. He added that they have also decided to fetch water to Bengaluru from Ramanagara, Hosakote, Channapatna, Magadi, and other towns, using water tankers
JDS president slams Karnataka govt for failing to provide drought relief
Former prime minister and JDS president HD Deve Gowda hit out at the state government for its failure to provide relief to people suffering due to drought.
Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the former PM said that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is claiming that the government has marked a great achievement by implementing its five guarantees, 692 farmers have died by suicide in the state.
Expressing concern over the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, the former PM said the government must take immediate measures to provide water to the people.
“A committee headed by a former minister is appointed for implementation of the guarantee schemes and 95 people, including heads of boards and corporations, have been given cabinet rank. What kind of administration is this?” he questioned.
Gowda slammed Siddaramaiah for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over devolution of taxes. “Instead of talking about Modi every day, Siddaramaiah must also tell people what the state got when Manmohan Singh was the PM,” he said.
“Who is he (Siddaramaiah) to question Modi? The entire world has accepted him as an able leader,” the former PM said.