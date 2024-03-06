Take steps to combat water crisis before it worsens: Karnataka CM tells babus

Siddaramaiah said the government has released Rs 631.13 crore crop loss compensation to over 33 lakh farmers. Details regarding this are available at all Raitha Samparka Kendras. He said arrangements have been made to supply water from borewells to 20 towns in eight districts. The officials have been directed to monitor the situation in the affected villages. In all, 7,408 villages have been identified as problematic areas.

“We have signed water purchase agreements with 7,340 private borewell owners,” he added.

On fodder, the CM said the state faced no shortage so far. A cattle shelter will be opened in Chitradurga in anticipation of fodder shortage.

“We have already invited tenders for fodder procurement,” he added.