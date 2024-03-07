BJP stole our guarantees, renamed it after Modi: CM

BANAVASI(UTTARA KANNADA): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday used the ‘Kadambotsava 2024’ platform to urge the voters to defeat five-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada Anantkumar Hegde.

The annual ‘Kadambotsava’-- held to celebrate the glory of the Kadamba dynasty-- turned out to be a Congress convention with party current and former legislators, including senior leader RV Deshpande, minister Mankal Vaidya, Karwar MLA Satish Sail, Sirsi MLA Bhimanna Naik, former Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and Nivedith Alva, who lost the elections from Kumta, present. The presence of Yellapur BJP MLA Shivaram Hebbar, who is expected to join the Congress, raised eyebrows.

Siddaramaiah’s speech began by comparing the Congress and BJP governments-- from secularism to poverty eradication to the fight over tax devolution.

Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event for the third time as CM and spoke about his contribution to Uttara Kannada district and his government’s five guarantees. “Before the polls, BJP leaders said it was not possible to implement the five guarantees. Today, they have stolen our guarantees and renamed them as Modi guarantee. They should be ashamed of this,” the CM said.

He also hit out at the Centre over the issue of tax devolution. “It is our share. They should give it to us. We are protesting and we are right in doing so,” he added.

He also took a dig at Hegde over the issue. “Hegde said we should request for it (tax share). It is our money. Who is he to preach to us? Where was he all these days? He even spoke ill against me. Nothing will happen to me. It shows his culture. What is his contribution to the region?” the CM asked.

He also asked the voters of Uttara Kannada to elect Congress candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.