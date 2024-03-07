Chilli trader in police custody, other two in JC

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police, investigating the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ case, have got custody of the chilli trader, while the other two accused were remanded in judicial custody by the jurisdictional court.

Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi, 35, the chilli trader from Byadgi in Haveri district, Munawar Ahmed, 29, from Jayamahal in Bengaluru, and Mohammed Iltaz, 31, from Krishnaganj in Delhi, were produced before court on Wednesday as their police custody ended. Nashipudi was sent to police custody for a day, while Munawar Ahmed and Mohammed Iltaz were remanded in judicial custody.

The three suspects were arrested for reportedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha during the celebration of a Rajya Sabha victory by Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain. The arrest was made five days after the incident. A video of the February 27 incident had gone viral.

The video was sent to FSL for a cyber forensic test, while the voice samples of 15 suspects were also sent to the FSL to check if they matched the voice samples recorded in the video. As the voices of the three suspects matched, they were arrested based on an FSL report, circumstantial evidence, witness statements and other evidence.