Farmers donate land for elephant-proof trenches

BENGALURU: After two decades of suffering crop loss due to jumbo attacks, at least 49 farmers from five villages falling in the revenue lands near Chamarajanagar territorial division of Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, have given up parts of their cultivable land free of cost to help control movement of elephant herds.

The lands they parted with are now being used to dig elephant-proof trenches (EPTs) and solar-powered fences (SPFs) to control the movement of the rampaging herds to minimise man-elephant conflict.

The farmers of the villages bordering Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve were experiencing severe crop loss from October- March, when 60-80-strong elephant herds would enter their fields in Karnataka and raid the crops.

Umesh H, Range Forest Officer, Chamarajanagar Territorial Division, said every year farmers from Moodalahasahalli, Arkalvadi, Madagalapura, Honnahalli and Bissill Avadi villages would cry foul. “A year-and-a-half ago, we proposed to the farmers, panchayat members and locals to barricade the elephant path as a solution. The farmers were convinced and willingly agreed to part with portions of their land for construction of EPTs and laying SPFs.”