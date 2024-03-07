Min raises Dalit CM issue ahead of LS elections

BENGALURU: The issue of Dalit chief minister came to the fore again on Wednesday, with Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa stressing on the unity of Dalits, mentioning that the top post in Karnataka has remained elusive for the community since Independence.

“How HD Deve Gowda, BS Yediyurappa, and Siddaramaiah became chief ministers? Because they have the support of people (from their communities), but we Dalits blindly vote for somebody else to take over the leadership (CM’s post),” he remarked. He indirectly targeted both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the latter for dreaming to become a chief minister one day.

The senior Dalit leader’s statement at an event organised by the SC/ST State Government Employees’ Association on Tuesday, “The Dalits have remained a vote bank (for the Congress)” created ripples in political circles. He observed that many Dalit leaders, including him, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara could not acquire the top post.

Mahadevappa, who was once a loyalist of Siddaramaiah but has fallen out now, has been playing the Dalit card to push himself and other Dalit leaders towards the CM’s chair, should the situation arise after the Lok Sabha polls, say political analysts. He is also sulking after he, though a sitting minister, was marked by the party leadership to be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.