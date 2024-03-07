No board exams for Std 5, 8, 9, 11: HC

BENGALURU: In a big relief to lakhs of students, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday quashed the notifications issued by the state government to conduct board examinations for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 in schools affiliated to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board from this academic year.

The government issued the notifications on October 6 and 9, 2023, without framing any rules, Justice Ravi V Hosmani said while quashing them.

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association of Karnataka and the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools had challenged the notifications.

The court noted that in cases involving major decisions to bring drastic changes in the examination system, the government should have invited objections under Sections 22 and 145 of the Education Act, a mandatory procedure laid down in Section 23 of the Karnataka General Clauses Act. The notifications cannot be considered valid if these rules are not followed, it said.

The court said when officials made no effort to justify the notifications which were not issued as per the procedure under Section 145(4) of the Education Act, they should be held as unsustainable and accordingly quashed.