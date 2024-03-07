Ten Karnataka BJP MPs may not get tickets for Lok Sabha polls

BENGALURU: Around 10 sitting BJP MPs from Karnataka may not get party tickets to contest the Lok Sabha elections this time. Senior BJP leaders are holding a series of meetings in New Delhi to finalise the candidates’ list, which they may release on Friday.

Party leaders from Karnataka, including former CM and parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa, state unit president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary and deputy leader of opposition in the Assembly Aravind Bellad attended a meeting on Wednesday evening.

After the recent state core committee meeting in Bengaluru, three to four names for each Lok Sabha constituency were sent to the party high command. “BJP and JDS candidates for all 28 LS seats will be announced together. We are expecting 25 seats for BJP and three for JDS, BJP sources told TNIE.

The sources said BJP MPs from Bidar, Belagavi, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Bengaluru North and a few other constituencies may not get tickets. Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar may contest from Karnataka. He worked in Chikkodi as a probationary officer for a few months several decades ago, and has roots in Bengaluru. His grandparents lived in the city. He, however, is said to be not keen on contesting from Karnataka.

A BJP leader said that a survey on the winnability factor of the candidates has been conducted. The party is against giving tickets to MPs who have lost touch with cadres at the local level. The party leadership also considered their performance as MPs.

“Apart from these factors, new faces that can take the party to the next level will be considered. We are grooming next generation leaders. In some constituencies, party workers are not happy with the performance of their MPs. This will also be taken into consideration,” the leader said.