VTU’s part two of convocation today

BELAGAVI: To promote Karnataka as a global study destination and promote international education, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has taken steps to align their calendar of events with that of international academic calendar to ensure that students who aspire to study abroad do not face any hassles during the admission process at foreign universities.

Moreover, to avoid delay in awarding degree certificates to graduates as many companies and public sector entities demand to submit degree certificates at the time of joining, the university has planned to conduct two convocations in a year.

In a media address on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar informed that the first phase of the 23rd annual convocation was held on August 1, 2023 to confer degrees of UG (BE/BTech/BPlan/BArch) and Research (Ph D/MSc(Engg) by Research) Degrees. He further announced that the second phase of the 23rd annual convocation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11.30 am at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium ‘Jnana Sangama’, VTU, to confer degrees of Post-graduation and Research Degrees (Ph D, MSc (Engg) by Research and Integrated dual Degrees).

VTU will confer degrees to 4,514 MBA students, 4,024 to MCA, 920 to M Tech, 44 to M Arch, and 27 to M Plan students, while Research Degrees will be awarded to 667 PhD, MSc (Engg) by Research to 2 students and 2 Integrated Dual degrees to Research Scholars.