Who will get Belagavi? Nadda’s visit to Angadi’s house sparks speculation

BELAGAVI: Political activities among BJP cadre in Belagavi gained momentum after BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit here on Tuesday. Amid an intense race among many aspirants for the party ticket to contest from the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Nadda’s visit to sitting BJP MP Mangal Suresh Angadi’s residence has given rise to intense speculation. His visit, a day before the announcement of the second list of BJP Lok Sabha candidates, has increased chances of a ticket to the Angadi-Shettar family, sources said.

Many big names, including that of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, his daughter Shraddha Shettar, Council chief whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath, former regional commissioner of Belagavi division MG Hiremath, MP Mangala Angadi and her daughter Spoorthi Patil, are vying for the ticket. A majority of them met Nadda during his visit on Tuesday.

Being a difficult seat to pick a candidate for, Nadda participated in booth workers as well as the core committee meeting to assess the mood. He exhorted the party cadres to work for the party candidate, whoever it may be, as the choice would be made by the party high command.

Taking time off from his busy schedule, he visited Mangala Angadi’s house and spent over an hour there. The Angadi family from Belagavi and Shettar family from Hubballi, who are related, have lobbied hard with the party high command for at least one ticket from either Belagavi or Hubballi for the families. Spoorthi Patil and Shruddha Shettar are said to be strong candidates for the Belagavi ticket. Nadda’s visit has given rise to the hope in the family that one from them would be picked.