Bengaluru: Despite NGT orders, work on lakes slow

BENGALURU: Even after five years only 50% of the work on desilting and rejuvenation of Bellandur and Varthur lakes has been completed. But most shocking is that despite National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, untreated sewage continues to flow in the Bellanduir and Varthur diversion channels, said Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, and former NGT Committee member.

The committee was constituted to monitor the condition of the two lakes, after there was frothing and fire. The NGT had issued directions for the formation of a committee and rejuvenation of the two water bodies. Ramachandra told TNIE that he will submit a report of the ground status to the NGT for them to take a look.

He asserted that the government has still not been able to clear the slum in Ambedkar colony. “But more shocking is that a religious institution is now being constructed in the encroached area. This is serious and the government must act quickly. He had undertaken an inspection of the two water bodies, where officials from Bangalore Development Authority, who are the custodian of the lakes, were also present.

Ramachandra said only 45% of desilting has happened in Bellandur lake, which is around 1.42 million tonnes of silt is cleared. “In Varthur lake, the officials said that desilting is completed and 1.48 million tonnes of silt has been removed. Even after spending Rs 200 crore on the two lakes since 2019, the situation has not much improved. Now the government agencies are saying they have no funds, but desilting is still to be completed, bunds have to be done, wetland has to be done, diversion channels have to be removed and proper functioning of STPs has to be ensured.”