Cafe blast case: ‘unauthorised’ sketches, CCTV pics of suspect go public

BENGALURU: More images of The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast suspect, along with his ‘unauthorised’ sketches, have been made public with the hope of getting some crucial information about him.

Two more images of the suspect standing in a BMTC bus have also gone viral. The suspect is said to have walked for 100 metres and then boarded the bus. As per CCTV footage of the inside of a BMTC Volvo bus, the accused enters and checks the entire bus and is in a dilemma where to sit, though the bus is empty. Then he spots the CCTV camera and occupies the front seat to avoid being captured. These are the closest images of the suspect which the investigators have managed to access.

In one of the images, the suspect is seen with the cap, face mask and spectacles, and in the other image, he is sitting inside a bus without the cap and mask. Three imaginary sketches of the suspect have also been posted on social media, made by an artist identified as Harrsha.

Meanwhile, a CCB police team investigating the case visited Tumakuru on Wednesday evening and gathered information about the accused. Based on a tip-off that the accused might have boarded the bus from Goraguntepalya in Bengaluru to Humnabad, that plied through Tumakuru, the CCB team visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre(ICCC). They held discussions with SP Ashok KV.

Confirming the development, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara clarified that the CCB has got certain leads about the accused travelling through Tumakuru and up to Ballari. It may be recalled that the accused in the Chinnaswamy Stadium blast case had made Tumakuru their hideout, and helped Indian Mujahideen leader Yasin Bhatkal prepare the bombs in 2011.

Meanwhile, police are said to have been receiving calls by the public after the suspect’s image was released on Monday with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh. None of the calls provided crucial leads to the suspect, it is learnt.