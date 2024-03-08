Curtains down on BIFFes extravaganza

BENGALURU: After seven days of cinematic excellence from around the world, the 15th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) came to a close on Thursday. From showcasing Kannada classics like Thaayi Saheba and Mungaru Male to internationally-acclaimed films like Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, the festival attracted over 50,000 film lovers from March 1 to 7 in a celebration of Kannada and contemporary world cinema.

Along with showcasing 180 films in 20 different languages, the festival also comprised the Asian Cinema Competition, Chitrabharati (Indian Cinema) Competition, Kannada Cinema Competition, with 12 films in each section. The jury comprised national, regional and international critics including Viera Langerová from Czech Republic, Maxine Williamson from Australia, and more.

The closing ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha where awards were distributed to the winners of the Kannada, Indian, and Asian cinema. Director Amar L’s Nirvana won the First Best Kannada Cinema.

Williamson, who was part of the Kannada cinema competition, said, “I think cinema is the most popular artform in the 21st century. We are in dark times, and I think a film festival is important for the city’s ecosystem. I am impressed by the audience here who have a great fascination for not only local cinema, but also international cinema. Regional cinema is extremely strong in India. I never had the opportunity to see Kannada cinema before. There were stories that were universal with the same social problems. As a human, I identified with that and responded to it.”