'Election season, seats are costly': Netizens ridicule missing cushion on Indigo flight

BENGALURU: A missing cushion on the seat of an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal on Wednesday became a subject of much fun and lighthearted ridicule on social media.
An Indigo passenger Yavanika Raj Shah's sarcastic post accompanied with a picture said, "Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! :) This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465."
The post has gone viral with 1.5 million views and 13,000 likes.
Bengaluru-based banker Abay Zachariah responded to it, "The seat cushions had come loose in the last two indigo flights l flew. This problem seems rampant with Indigo."
"Pay for cushion" was a recurring response among many netizens. Mumbai-based Larissa Fernand used a smiling emoji accompanying this comment, "Maybe the previous passengers carried them off."
A humorous response from the handle Thiru_vee said: "Now the election season is going on..So seats are very costly."
Confirming the incident, Indigo in a statement, said said, "We are aware of an image taken in flight 6E 6465, operating between Bengaluru and Bhopal. The cushion cover was soiled during the previous flight. The cushion was removed and replaced with new cushion before the flight departed for the next sector. The passenger was informed accordingly."
"Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required," the airlines said in a tweet.
A similar incident was reported along the Bengaluru route by Mensa Foods founder Anantha Narayan with a pic of seats on December 2 last year with the comment: “2 hours late and no seats. @IndiGo flight 5047! Service really seems to be deteriorating.”