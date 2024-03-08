'Election season, seats are costly': Netizens ridicule missing cushion on Indigo flight

BENGALURU: A missing cushion on the seat of an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal on Wednesday became a subject of much fun and lighthearted ridicule on social media.

An Indigo passenger Yavanika Raj Shah's sarcastic post accompanied with a picture said, "Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! :) This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465."

The post has gone viral with 1.5 million views and 13,000 likes.