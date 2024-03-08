General Thimayya statue reinstated at his namesake circle in Madikeri

MADIKERI: The statue of General KS Thimayya was reinstated at his namesake circle in Madikeri. Hundreds took part in the ceremony hosted by the Madikeri City Municipal Council alongside support from the Madikeri Kodava Samaja and other organizations.

The statue had been damaged in a KSRTC bus accident in August last year. It was brought in a procession from Mysuru after the damage was set right by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The procession saw the participation of several youngsters who travelled from Mysuru to Madikeri. At around 1pm, the statue was reinstated at the namesake circle that has been renovated and refurbished at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. The statue was unveiled by Air Marshal KC Cariappa (Retd).

“General KS Thimayya was a great Indian. He is an inspiration to youngsters. The former MLC MC Nanaiah was responsible for the installation of the statue here in Madikeri 51 years ago in 1973. The General is an embodiment of all that is good. His motto to be an Indian first must be followed by us,” said Air Marshal Cariappa (Retd).