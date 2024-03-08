Karnataka govt acts, caps tanker water prices

BENGALURU: After a hue and cry by Bengalureans against private water tankers charging exorbitantly, the State Government on Thursday capped the rates of tanker water. Now, a 6,000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 600-750 and an 8,000-litre tanker will cost Rs 700-850, based on the distance. The tankers were charging exorbitantly earlier with a 6,000-litre tanker cost going up to Rs 3,000 in areas like RR Nagar and others.

According to the official memo issued by the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner, the rate of a 6,000-litre water tanker costs Rs 600, 8,000 litre Rs 700, and 12,000 litre Rs 1,000. This rate is only up to a distance of 5 km.

For distances that are above 5 km and within 10 km, the rate of a 6,000-litre water tanker will be Rs 750, 8,000 litre Rs 850 and 12,000 litre Rs 1,200. All the above prices are including GST charges. For every kilo litre increase over 8,000 litres to 12,000 litres, Rs 50 extra will be charged per kilo litre.

Also, the State Government has fixed the hire charges for water tankers per day that can be hired by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Excluding water, the hire charge for a 6,000-litre water tanker is Rs 5,200 and a 12,000-litre tanker is Rs 7,100. The price is inclusive of GST.

A technical committee was set up to study the on-ground situation on the price of water tankers and the Public Works Department’s Schedule of Rates (SR Rate) to decide on the price range for the private tankers.

New rates

6,000L - Rs 600 up to 5km distance & Rs 750 for 5-10km

8,000L - Rs 700 up to 5km distance & Rs 850 for 5-10km

12,000L - Rs 1,000 up to 5km distance Rs 1,200 for 5-10km