Karnataka govt terms bike taxis illegal, bans them

BENGALURU: The state government has banned all bike taxis. In a notification, it said use of non-transport vehicles such as bikes as taxis and private apps for their operation is against the Motor Vehicles Act.

The notification issued on March 6 by Pushpa VS, Under Secretary, Transport Department, said the operation of bike taxis led to clashes and fights between their operators and auto and cab drivers and members of private transport associations, leading to complaints and cases being filed. The notification also stated that bike taxis are unsafe for women.

Karnataka was the first state to come out with an electric bike taxi policy - ‘Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021’. The policy aimed at boosting the first and last-mile connectivity and creating employment opportunities. However, a committee formed to look into the need for bike taxis under the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., said they were not of much help to Metro, BMTC and rail users in the city.

In the notification, the government stated that bike taxis helped little in revenue generation and hence, it was withdrawing the electric bike taxi policy.

With the support of 36 private transport unions, the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations called for a Bengaluru bandh last year and withdrew it after an assurance from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy that bike taxis would be banned in the state.

Nominated president of the federation Nataraj Sharma told TNIE that though the government came up with the electric bike taxi policy in 2021, whiteboard two-wheelers operated illegally with the help of private apps.

He said Karnataka is the first state to ban bike taxis. He lauded Reddy for keeping the promise he made to the transport unions.