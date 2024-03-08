Karnataka is ATM for Congress: Goa CM

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress to fund the upcoming elections.

Addressing booth-level BJP workers, Dr Sawant also hit out at the Grand Old Party saying it came to power in Karnataka promising guarantees and has now totally failed to implement them as the funds are diverted because of which development has taken a backseat. “Modi guarantee is the only guarantee which can be believed by the people,” he said, adding that voters should teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the government is not driven by Siddaramaiah alone, but is driven by five CMs — “Dr G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, DyCM DK Shivakumar, Super CM Priyank Kharge and Shadow CM Dr Yatindra”. “At the Centre, we have only one leader who is ruling the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. He alleged that because of large-scale corruption in Karnataka, Centrally-sponsored schemes are not reaching the people and the State Government is blaming the Centre for its failure.

Dr Sawant threw an open challenge to CM Siddaramaiah to come out in the open and have a discussion on the implementation of guarantees.