Min asks DCs for report on Kannada boards

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi has directed deputy commissioners to submit a report on implementation of the 60 per cent Kannada rule on nameboards, by March 12.

Recently, the state government passed the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that mandates 60 per cent Kannada on nameboards of various commercial establishments. They had also specified that the upper half of the board should be in Kannada.

Thangadagi, who was holding a review meeting via video conference, directed the DCs to visit assembly constituencies and monitor boards personally, and submit a status report by March 12. Though the deadline is March 15, he said he wants to know the status by March 12.

He told the DCs of the border districts of Belagavi, Ballari, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada to focus more, as pro-Kannada activists are protesting in these places. To control them, the Kannada rule should be implemented at the earliest, he said.