Retd officers urge VP not to administer oath to Naseer Hussain

BENGALURU: A group of retired All India Service officers have appealed to Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar not to administer oath to newly-elected member Syed Naseer Hussain, till the investigation in the case of raising pro-Pakistan slogans by some of his supporters post his electoral victory, is judicially settled in accordance with the law.

“Naseer Hussain, who was elected to Rajya Sabha for a consecutive second term, ought to have taken enough care in guiding his supporters in celebrating his election victory, in protecting the unity and integrity of Bharat,” stated a letter sent to Dhankhar by a group of retired IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers, including K Sreedhar Rao, former CS, Sikkim; SL Gangadharappa, former principal secretary, Karnataka; M Madan Gopal, former ACS; and M Lakshminarayana, former ACS.

The letter stated that since the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” was openly raised inside the precincts of Vidhana Soudha, by the people around the newly-elected Member of the Rajya Sabha, the sentiments of the people of Karnataka have been severely affected. “The newly-elected member did not resist such slogans and on the contrary, he has threatened the representatives of media around him,” the letter stated, adding that Naseer Hussain is liable for prosecution.

Based on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, Bengaluru City Police arrested three persons for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha. “I wholeheartedly welcome and appreciate the stand taken by former IAS and IPS officers urging Hon’ble @VPIndia and Rajya Sabha Chairman to withhold the administration of oath to @INCIndia leader and Rajya Sabha Member elect Shri @NasirHussainINC until the judicial proceedings in the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ sloganeering case is completed,” stated Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka on X. “If CM @siddaramaiah and DCM @DKShivakumar have any respect towards our country they should seek the resignation of Nasir Hussain and go for re-elections,” he added.