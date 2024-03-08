Sky's the limit: Karnataka's women shatter aviation industry ceilings

“Just believe in yourself and the world will start believing you,” she goads women.

Aircraft maintenance technician

The job of Neelima Beck, Aircraft Maintenance Technician, Air India Express at Bengaluru, is quite a different one and largely male dominated. This native of Surajpur village in Chattisgarh has blazed a daring path and is an inspiration back home to countless men and women.

Taking care of all aspects of a flight with a small team before it takes off on its next trip is her core job. “I take care of 3 or 4 aircraft per day. The moment an aircraft arrives, myself and team take a walkaround it to do an overall check. During the day, we only have 25 minutes to do so. It is when the aircraft park at night that we are able to do a thorough check. We take two to three hours for an aircraft. The level of the engine oil needs to be checked, the lamps on the flight, damage to the frame of the aircraft due to bird hits or other incidents, checking of wheels to look out for patch and the pressure are part of her daily job,” she said. It goes without saying that being alert 24x7 is part of her job as passenger lives rest on her hands.

Her father N. Beck is a Sub Inspector and mother Phulmani Beck is a headmistress. “My school computer master in school Vikas Kumar guided us to pursue IT and Aeronautics. I did a 2.5-year course at Aircraft Maintenance Engineering College in Bhopal and an internship at Air India in Mumbai before entering the industry.”

Her tip to other women: If you want to do something, then just go ahead and do it. Things will fall in place.