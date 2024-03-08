Somanna finds some support in BJP ally JDS

TUMAKURU: Former minister V Somanna, who has been a strong contender for the Lok Sabha ticket from BJP for the Tumakuru segment, seems to be getting the backing of a section of JDS leaders.

Also, the JDS, under the leadership of Turuvekere MLA MT Krishnappa, held a meeting in which Somanna was felicitated, in the assumption that he is the probable BJP-JDS alliance candidate for the seat, even as the BJP high command is yet to announce the list of candidates for the state. Somanna also visited former prime minister HD Deve Gowda earlier and gained the confidence of the JDS local leadership.

But he has continued to face opposition from members within his own party. Since Somanna has been backed by incumbent MP GS Basavaraju, who is retiring, it has not gone down well with former minister JC Madhuswamy. So the BJP supporters are divided between following Madhuswamy or Basavaraju, observed a BJP leader. Madhuswamy has said that he is also a strong contender for the BJP ticket.

Apart from Madhuswamy, the other aspirants including Dr S Paramesh, the cousin of the pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt Sri Siddalinga Swami, young leaders Vinay Bidare Chandrashekar and SP Chidanand, among others, have also been opposing Somanna’s candidature.