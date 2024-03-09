Bengaluru: Man accuses wife, two others of torturing 10-yr-old daughter

BENGALURU: A woman and her two relatives were booked for allegedly torturing her 10-year-old daughter by burning her with cigarette butts. The JJ Nagar police registered a case after the girl’s father filed a complaint.

But the police suspect that the complainant, Imran Khan, has forced his daughter to make false and frivolous allegations against her mother, Ayesha Bibi, as he wants a mutual divorce from his wife. The complaint also names Jabeer Khan and Saleem.

Imran Khan told the media that he never took his daughter’s complaint seriously earlier, assuming that she must be lying about her mother. “On February 24, I took my child to a park and dropped them at their mother’s house. After some time, my daughter came on video call and started crying, saying that her mother is hitting her with a broom stick for going out with me. I took both my children to my house near Jnanabharathi. My daughter has undergone severe mental harassment. As her health condition deteriorated, I took her to Victoria Hospital, where she revealed about the torture she was going through,” he added.

Khan said he got married to Ayesha in 2013 and the two separated after nine years.

“Khan’s media statements are far from the truth. In fact Khan wants a mutual divorce from his wife. Ayesha has not signed the divorce application. He has made his daughter make false accusations against her mother so that she signs the divorce application. Ayesha was taking good care of her children. Since the girl is making allegations, the complaint was filed. The two men against whom the complaint is filed are Ayesha’s cousins,” said an officer. The complaint was filed on Tuesday. The three are booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015, criminal intimidation (IPC 506), causing hurt (IPC 323) and causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324).