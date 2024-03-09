Bengaluru: Unwed woman conned by ‘fake’ astrologers

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman, who surfed the Internet for astrologers to seek their advice as her marriage was getting delayed, has been taken for a ride. The victim Divya (name changed), upset over not being able to find a suitable alliance, approached an astrologer. Hailing from Odisha, Divya is a resident of Gunjur in Varthur and works in a corporate company. The accused and his associate cheated Divya into performing various poojas, including a sheep sacrifice, to appease the planets.

The accused even frightened her further saying that if she does not perform the rituals which they tell her, she will have to undergo more problems. When they kept on demanding more money, the victim learned of having been cheated. After blocking their mobile numbers, she filed a complaint against the accused. The accused have been identified as Love Guru and Parameshwar Pandit. Divya has filed a complaint in the Varthur police station.

Speaking to TNIE, Divya said that she called one of the accused identified as Parameshwar on February 25. “I am having problems getting married. I checked for astrologers on the Internet and found the number of Parameshwar Pandit. Later, another person identified as Love Guru started talking to me. They claimed that my planetary position was not proper for getting married. They claimed to take me to an aghori to resolve my problem. I was told that I needed to sacrifice a sheep in front of the aghori. They scared me further saying that I have bigger problems and they can discuss if I pay them. They also threatened that my horoscope has some saithan issues and only then can see it,” Divya said. The two were successful in making her transfer Rs 42,000 in phases from February 29 to March 2.

“As the victim was quick in filing the complaint, we have managed to freeze Rs 17,000 from the two accounts of the accused. The remaining amount, they have withdrawn. The victim has provided their mobile phone numbers. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said the police.