Former Karnataka Congres MLA Vasu passes away

MYSURU: Former MLA, Mysuru Mayor, and prominent Congress leader, Vasu, breathed his last on Saturday morning after battling illness for several months.

Vasu, renowned for his political acumen and dedication to public service, served as the political secretary to former chief minister Veerappa Moily.

A stalwart of the Congress party, Vasu was a multifaceted personality, excelling not only in politics but also as an industrialist and the founder of Vidyavikas educational institutions.