Former Karnataka Congres MLA Vasu passes away

MYSURU: Former MLA, Mysuru Mayor, and prominent Congress leader, Vasu, breathed his last on Saturday morning after battling illness for several months.
Vasu, renowned for his political acumen and dedication to public service, served as the political secretary to former chief minister Veerappa Moily.
A stalwart of the Congress party, Vasu was a multifaceted personality, excelling not only in politics but also as an industrialist and the founder of Vidyavikas educational institutions.
His influence extended throughout Mysuru and particularly in the Chamaraja assembly constituency, where he was elected as MLA in 2013. Despite his fervent loyalty to the Congress party, Vasu faced disappointment when his bid for a ticket in the 2023 assembly constituency was denied.
Vasu's commitment to public welfare was exemplified during his tenure as MLA under the leadership of Chief Minister CN Siddaramaiah. His notable contributions include spearheading the renovation of Maharani Colleges and overseeing the construction of the new Maharani Commerce and Management College building, Jayadeva Hospital, and a trauma centre.
His efforts also led to establishing a super special hospital, catering to the healthcare needs of the people.
His son, Kavish Gowda, took a different political path by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contesting from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency.