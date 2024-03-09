No wait time, cheap fares ... many oppose bike-taxi ban in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government has issued a notification banning the use of non-transport vehicles like bikes as taxis via private apps, citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. While private transport unions have supported the decision, private app Rapido has stated that it will continue operations.

Rapido in an official statement said, “The notification issued by the state government does not pertain to Rapido’s bike-taxi operations within Karnataka and Rapido will continue to operate and serve both its customers and captains without any disruptions.”

While private transport unions have welcomed the decision, commuters have voiced opposition to the ban, expressing concern about potential hikes in already high auto fares.

Tanveer Ahmed, president of Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said, “The government’s decision to halt the operations of electric bikes has full support from auto and cab drivers. This move was needed and was essential for enhancing our work, as bike operations were a hindrance. Additionally, we urge the government to extend the ban to include regular bikes, not just electric ones.”

Speaking to TNIE, Ananya M, a private firm consultant said, “The price gap between bike rides and autos range from Rs 30-35, and it increases to Rs 50-60 when compared to cabs. Travelling by bike is consistently more convenient in the city, with bikes often being booked without any wait time, unlike autos. Banning bike-taxis would offer no assistance to daily commuters.”

Muskaan Kousar, a college student and a daily commuter, said, “The bike rides are much more convenient and cheaper in comparison to autos, not to mention the price difference. The decision is going to add to the already very steep auto price.”