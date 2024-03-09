Upset over unmet promises, locals prevent Karnataka CM's son from entering Varuna village

MYSURU: Former MLA and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, faced major opposition when he tried to organize a public gathering in Varuna, located in the Mysore district. The villagers strongly objected and blocked his entry into Muddubirahundi village.
Yathindra, who represented the constituency in the last Assembly election, has been entrusted with its charge by his father, Siddaramaiah, who won by a significant margin and assumed the role of Chief Minister.
The situation escalated as Yathindra arrived in Muddubiranahundi, intending to listen to the grievances of the locals. However, the villagers expressed strong opposition, blocking his entry and dragging him when he attempted to conduct the Janaspandana programme.
A verbal confrontation erupted between Congress workers and villagers, prompting police intervention to maintain order.
The root cause of the villagers' discontent seems to stem from unmet promises regarding road construction and a lack of responsiveness from politicians, particularly during election periods.
Despite numerous requests, the villagers claim to have received no satisfactory response to their concerns.
However, amidst the chaos, Yathindra tried to patiently address the villagers' grievances. Despite facing unwavering opposition, he attempted to engage with the community during the Janaspandana programme.
However, the intensity of the protest compelled him to cut short the event as people started to gherao him.
Yathindra's efforts to engage with the community, albeit met with resistance, especially ahead of the Lok Sabha election have come as a wake-up alarm for the Congress-ruled state government reminding it of the urgency to prioritize the needs and aspirations of the people, especially in constituencies where dissatisfaction runs deep.