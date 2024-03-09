Upset over unmet promises, locals prevent Karnataka CM's son from entering Varuna village

MYSURU: Former MLA and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, faced major opposition when he tried to organize a public gathering in Varuna, located in the Mysore district. The villagers strongly objected and blocked his entry into Muddubirahundi village.

Yathindra, who represented the constituency in the last Assembly election, has been entrusted with its charge by his father, Siddaramaiah, who won by a significant margin and assumed the role of Chief Minister.

The situation escalated as Yathindra arrived in Muddubiranahundi, intending to listen to the grievances of the locals. However, the villagers expressed strong opposition, blocking his entry and dragging him when he attempted to conduct the Janaspandana programme.