CM Siddaramaiah: Increase power generation to 60k MW in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To meet the rising demand for power, the generation too should increase. In the next seven years, power generation will be increased from the existing 32,000MW to 60,000 MW in the state, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, here on Saturday.

At present, 63% of power generated is through renewable energy and the rest from conventional sources. Farmers are being given seven hours of power in three phases. Under the Kusuma B and C schemes, with 80% subsidy (30% from Centre and 50% from state), farmers will be able to set up solar-enabled IP sets, where the motor, meter, panel and wires will be provided by the government, he said. Farmers should make most of the scheme to become independent and empowered to increase agricultural activities, he added.He was speaking at the launch of the Raita Soura Shakti Mela, the app and solar panels at KPTCL pump station on the campus of University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK in Bengaluru.

The government will also help farmers in increasing cultivation and exports. In the last decade, land holdings of farmers have come down drastically, while cultivable area too has decreased. That is why the government is encouraging farmers to take up integrated farming, he said. Energy Minister KJ George said 600 substations have been identified and tenders called for 107. The Pavagada model will be followed, where land will be leased out and an additional charge is taken annually from the lessee and the money will be used for the development of the area and panchayat limits, he added.