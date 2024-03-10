Cops must crack down on illegal bike taxis in Karnataka: Association

BENGALURU: “All types of bike taxis, including electric-bike taxis are now banned in the state. Private companies like Rapido which are providing the bike taxi services, where people are linking their own private vehicles (white board petrol run vehicles) is a clear violation of Motor Vehicle Act, which was reiterated by the state government’s notification dated March 6,” said Nataraj Sharma, the president of Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations.

“Now, the onus is on the state transport department and the traffic police to take action against the vehicles that are operating as bike taxis,” added Sharma while addressing the media here on Saturday.

“Companies like Rapido are stating that the bike taxi ban doesn’t apply to them. It is illegal to operate personal white board vehicles as bike taxis, which the company has been doing from past many years. Now, the transport department has to crack down on Rapido, and all those who use the platform to operate bike taxis illegally,” he said.

The association members said that the transport department has to take action against, and seize vehicles that double as illegal bike taxis.