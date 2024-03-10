India to emerge as key chip hub: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: The semiconductor ecosystem, including fab, Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units, chemicals, gases, and now equipment and machinery will be manufactured in India. With this, we target to become a major player in the semiconductor value chain,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, during the commissioning of the Applied Materials India Validation Centre at the Applied Materials Campus in Kadugodi on Saturday.

The inauguration was done a few days after the Union Cabinet approved proposals for the establishment of three semiconductor plants, including a mega fab.

Speaking to the media, the union said, “This marks a decisive moment for India, reaffirming its commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. With this, India aims to emerge as a major player in the global semiconductor manufacturing industry by 2029, fulfilling its promise of self-reliance and signalling a significant leap forward for the nation.” He added that the units will produce chips catering to diverse sectors such as defense, automotive, and telecommunications.