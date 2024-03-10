Karnataka Congress on backfoot over pro-pak slogans, cafe blast

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his party’s efforts to set a narrative around alleged disparity in the devolution of grants from the BJP-led Union Government suffered a major push-back as national security issues are taking centre-stage of political discourse in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The condemnable developments in the last few days and their not-so-prudent handling by those in power in the state, has put the party on the backfoot. This is happening at a time when candidates for the LS polls are being announced and the battlelines are being drawn.

Senior Congress leaders were found wanting when they jumped the gun in the case of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha corridors and the March 1 Rameshwaram Café blast case. Some ministers’ responses raised questions over attempts to downplay the seriousness of the issues which need to be dealt with firmly without looking at them from a political prism.

The government could have acted more swiftly and shown alacrity in getting to the bottom of the case in which Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain’s supporters allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans while they were with him celebrating his re-election to the Upper House of the Parliament on February 27. When the audio was unclear, it would have been prudent for the Congress leaders to wait for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) findings instead of jumping to a defensive conclusion that no such slogans were raised as that could influence the probe by the state police.

The jurisdictional police registered a suo motu case on the same day and started the probe, while the opposition BJP took to the streets as well as raised the issue during the just concluded budget session of the state legislature. Based on the FSL report that confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans, three persons were arrested.