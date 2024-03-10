Second list of BJP candidates likely to come out on March 10: Former K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Former CM and BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa has said the party’s second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including those of Karnataka, will be released on Sunday after discussions with the prime minister.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Saturday, he said, “I am scheduled to travel to New Delhi today. The election committee meeting will convene in the evening, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A preliminary meeting was already conducted under the leadership of the party’s national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The finalisation of the second list is expected to conclude today itself.” Addressing the issue of seat allocation to JDS, he remarked, “The seat-sharing with JDS is still under discussion. A final decision will be reached today too.”

In response to inquiries about the possibility of many incumbent MPs not receiving tickets, Yediyurappa said there has been no deliberation on the matter. Further clarity on these questions is anticipated.

Commenting on actor Shiva Rajkumar’s wife and former CM Late S Bangarappa’s daughter, Geetha Shivarajkumar, being named as the Congress candidate for the Shivamogga constituency, Yediyurappa made a sarcastic remark, stating that there must indeed be a Congress candidate to contest the election.