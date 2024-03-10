Those raising pro-Pakistan slogans should be shot dead: Karnataka Minister Rajanna

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet colleague KN Rajanna on Saturday said those raising pro-Pakistan slogans should be shot dead. He suggested that Karnataka should have the Uttar Pradesh model of law and order enforcement to curb anti-social activities.

Rajanna, Cooperation Minister, was replying to reporters’ queries on the recent incident in Vidhana Soudha where pro-Pakistan slogans were raised allegedly by supporters of Rajya Sabha member-elect Syed Naseer Hussain of the Congress. Rajanna, a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah, however, maintained that the incident will not dent the image of the Congress government in the state.

“There is nothing wrong in it (shooting dead). In Uttar Pradesh, houses and buildings of the accused in rioting cases have been demolished though there is no legal sanction to do so. This act has helped in curbing rioting and other anti-social activities in UP,” Rajanna said.

The minister said that he expects Karnataka police to work more effectively to curb anti-social activities. There should be peace in society to achieve progress in various fields. If it is disturbed, it will affect the growth of the state, he added.

Though Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently predicted that the Congress will win 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Rajanna said the party may win around 16 seats. As Hassan district in-charge minister, Rajanna expressed confidence that Congress candidate Shreyas Patel will win the Hassan LS seat. Being the grandson of former MP late G Puttaswamy Gowda, Shreyas enjoys the support of all communities in the district. In Tumakuru, SP Muddahanume Gowda will win, he said.