Two killed in separate incidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In two separate incidents on Friday, two men including a rowdy sheeter were murdered in the city. The incidents took place at Cottonpet and Byatarayanapura police limits.

In Byatarayanapura police limits, Yogesh (23) was stabbed to death over a trivial row. The victim, while dancing at a programme organised in a temple, ‘accidentally’ stamped the foot of one of the accused. This led to an argument between the two. The accused then followed Yogesh, and stabbed him.

While trying to escape, the victim tried jumping over a gate, and it was suspected that he must have died after the gate’s rod pierced his chest.

However the police checked the CCTV footage and found that the accused chased and attacked him. Yogesh was a resident of Girinagar, and worked at a bike service station. Police arrested the four accused.

In another incident, rowdy sheeter Shiva (35), a resident of Flower Garden, was hacked to death near his house in Cottonpet police limits. He was returning home on Friday around 9.30 pm, when a few miscreants, waiting for him, hacked him to death. Old rivalry is said to be the reason.