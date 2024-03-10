Will test VB sleeper coach trains for 6 months: Railway Minister Vaishnav

BENGALURU: Railway department will test 10 Vande Bharat sleeper coach trains for six months and go for mass production, said Railway Minister and Electronics and Communication, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He said this after the inauguration of the carbody structure of sleeper coaches of the Vande Bharat train here at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) limited Bengaluru on Saturday. The minister also added that a sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains will provide comfort and easy mobility to passengers.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said, “It’s a historic moment for Indian Railways and for the country to launch the carbody structure of the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper version that will provide easy mobility to commuters and offer various comforts with global standards.”

He further added the design of the frame and roof of the coach is made with a new design and now the furnishing will start and soon the coach will be rolled out of the factory and after six months of testing, mass production will be done.

The minister stated, in parallel, Amrit Bharat trains have been successful out of two trains one that runs between Malda and Bengaluru has registered 100 per cent occupancy. He said, 100 more such trains are being built.

According to BEML sources, the carbody structure is crafted with high-grade austenitic stainless steel, featuring crash-worthy elements integrated into the crash buffers and couplers. Complying with stringent safety standards, all materials and aggregates in the train set adhere to the fire standard requirements as per EN45545 HL3 grade.

Technical features of vande bharat sleeper trains